France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1890 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1890 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1890 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,030,140

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1890
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1890 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34378 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

France 20 Francs 1890 A at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
France 20 Francs 1890 A at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
587 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
France 20 Francs 1890 A at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1890 A at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1890 A at auction cgb.fr - August 3, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date August 3, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1890 A at auction cgb.fr - July 27, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 27, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1890 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1890 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1890 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1890 A at auction cgb.fr - June 16, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 16, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1890 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1890 A at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1890 A at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 29, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1890 A at auction Downies - August 23, 2018
Seller Downies
Date August 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1890 A at auction Heritage - June 14, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date June 14, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1890 A at auction Bolaffi - June 1, 2018
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 1, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1890 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1890 A at auction iNumis - March 6, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date March 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1890 A at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1890 A at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1890 A at auction Heritage - October 19, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
