20 Francs 1890 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,030,140
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1890
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1890 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34378 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
587 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date August 3, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 27, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 16, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 29, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Downies
Date August 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 14, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
