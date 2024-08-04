Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1889 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1889 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1889 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 873,090
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1889
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1889 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3305 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 2,600,000. Bidding took place July 21, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (4)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • MDC Monaco (5)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (1)
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
21544 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction Numisma - Portugal - June 3, 2020
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1889 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 15, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1889 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search