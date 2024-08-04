France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1889 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 873,090
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1889
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1889 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3305 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 2,600,000. Bidding took place July 21, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (10)
- ibercoin (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (4)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- MDC Monaco (5)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
21544 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search