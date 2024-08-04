Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1887 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1887 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1887 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,231,487

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1887
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1887 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31123 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,200. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.

France 20 Francs 1887 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
France 20 Francs 1887 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
France 20 Francs 1887 A at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1887 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1887 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1887 A at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1887 A at auction GINZA - April 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date April 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1887 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1887 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1887 A at auction HAYNAULT - April 26, 2022
Seller HAYNAULT
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1887 A at auction Coin Cabinet - April 10, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1887 A at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1887 A at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1887 A at auction Heritage - February 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1887 A at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1887 A at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1887 A at auction cgb.fr - January 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1887 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1887 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1887 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1887 A at auction Inasta - October 8, 2020
Seller Inasta
Date October 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

