20 Francs 1887 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,231,487
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1887
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1887 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31123 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,200. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
