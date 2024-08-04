Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1886 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1886 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1886 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 984,875

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1886
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1886 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98271 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place October 11, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1886 A at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
451 $
Price in auction currency 415 EUR
France 20 Francs 1886 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
France 20 Francs 1886 A at auction Heritage - May 30, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1886 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1886 A at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1886 A at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1886 A at auction Naumann - August 6, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date August 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1886 A at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1886 A at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1886 A at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1886 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1886 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1886 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1886 A at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1886 A at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1886 A at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1886 A at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1886 A at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1886 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1886 A at auction Heritage - September 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1886 A at auction Schulman - July 28, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date July 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

