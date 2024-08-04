France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1886 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 984,875
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1886
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1886 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98271 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place October 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- AURORA (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (16)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (2)
- Inasta (1)
- iNumis (4)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (3)
- Naumann (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
451 $
Price in auction currency 415 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search