France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1879 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1879 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1879 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,037,522

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1879
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1879 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61281 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place September 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (1)
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
314 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction Heritage - September 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction Coin Cabinet - July 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction V. GADOURY - September 1, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction Bertolami - May 18, 2019
Seller Bertolami
Date May 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1879 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

