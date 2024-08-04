France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1879 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,037,522
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1879
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1879 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61281 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place September 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
314 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
