20 Francs 1878 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1878 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32156 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (32) AU (20) XF (65) VF (31) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (4) MS65 (5) MS64 (5) MS63 (7) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) PF67 (2) Service PCGS (14) NGC (16) ANACS (1)

