France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1878 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 9,188,600
- Mintage PROOF 30
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1878
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1878 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32156 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Artemide Aste (3)
- Auction World (5)
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- AURORA (4)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Cayón (3)
- cgb.fr (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Downies (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (19)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Hermes Auctions (4)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (8)
- Inasta (3)
- iNumis (7)
- Jean ELSEN (4)
- Katz (8)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marudhar (1)
- Nomisma (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (7)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Pesek Auctions (3)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- San Martino (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Tosunidis Coin House (4)
- Varesi (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (2)
- Warin Global Investments (2)
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
461 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller San Martino
Date May 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search