France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1878 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1878 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1878 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 9,188,600
  • Mintage PROOF 30

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1878
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1878 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32156 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction Hermes Auctions - July 29, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
411 $
Price in auction currency 379 EUR
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
461 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction San Martino - May 31, 2024
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction San Martino - May 31, 2024
Seller San Martino
Date May 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction GINZA - April 13, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
France 20 Francs 1878 A at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

