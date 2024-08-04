Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1875 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1875 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1875 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 11,745,600

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1875
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (195)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1875 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 658 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place September 21, 2018.

France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Hermes Auctions - July 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
545 $
Price in auction currency 49500 RUB
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Coin Cabinet - July 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1875 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

For the sale of 20 Francs 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Search