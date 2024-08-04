France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1875 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 11,745,600
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1875
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1875 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 658 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place September 21, 2018.
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
545 $
Price in auction currency 49500 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 20 Francs 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
