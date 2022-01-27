flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1889 A "Type 1878-1914" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 100 Francs 1889 A "Type 1878-1914" - Gold Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 100 Francs 1889 A "Type 1878-1914" - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,900)
  • Weight32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF100

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination100 Francs
  • Year1889
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:46000 USD
Average price (PROOF):90000 USD
Auction sales chart 100 Francs 1889 A "Type 1878-1914" - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1889 with mark A. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 155,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
SellerJean ELSEN
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionPF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
90000 $
Price in auction currency 90000 USD
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionPF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
108000 $
Price in auction currency 108000 USD
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 13, 2024
ConditionPF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
SellerVINCHON
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 15, 2022
ConditionPF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 14, 2022
ConditionPF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
SellerMaître Wattebled
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionPF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionPF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionPF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionPF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction V. GADOURY - November 15, 2019
SellerV. GADOURY
DateNovember 15, 2019
ConditionPF58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 21, 2019
ConditionPF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 3, 2018
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2018
ConditionPF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
SellerV. GADOURY
DateDecember 2, 2017
ConditionPF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionPF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
SellerV. GADOURY
DateDecember 3, 2016
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 11, 2016
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 100 Francs 1889 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 25, 2014
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 25, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Third Republic 100 Francs 1889 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 100 Francs 1889 with mark A is 46000 USD for regular strike and 90000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 29,0323 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 4235,3 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 100 Francs 1889 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 100 Francs 1889 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 100 Francs 1889 with the letters A?

To sell the 100 Francs 1889 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1889All France coinsFrance gold coinsFrance coins 100 FrancsNumismatic auctions