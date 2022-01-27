100 Francs 1889 A "Type 1878-1914" (France, Third Republic)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,900)
- Weight32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter35 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF100
Description
- CountryFrance
- PeriodThird Republic
- Denomination100 Francs
- Year1889
- MintParis
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1889 with mark A. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 155,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
How much is the gold coin of Third Republic 100 Francs 1889 A?
According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 100 Francs 1889 with mark A is 46000 USD for regular strike and 90000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 29,0323 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 4235,3 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 100 Francs 1889 with mark A?
The information on the current value of the French coin 100 Francs 1889 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 100 Francs 1889 with the letters A?
To sell the 100 Francs 1889 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.