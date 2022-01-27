100 Francs 1889 A "Type 1878-1914" (France, Third Republic)

How much is the gold coin of Third Republic 100 Francs 1889 A? According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 100 Francs 1889 with mark A is 46000 USD for regular strike and 90000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 29,0323 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 4235,3 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 100 Francs 1889 with mark A? The information on the current value of the French coin 100 Francs 1889 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.