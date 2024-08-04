Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1882 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1882 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1882 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 37,420

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1882
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (311)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1882 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2463 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
1927 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
France 100 Francs 1882 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

For the sale of 100 Francs 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

