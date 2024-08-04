100 Francs 1882 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1882 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (137) AU (39) XF (106) VF (16) F (3) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (12) MS64 (35) MS63 (28) MS62 (38) MS61 (16) MS60 (1) AU58 (10) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) DETAILS (4) GENUINE (0) Service PCGS (92) NGC (57) GENI (1) ICG (1)

