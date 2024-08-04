France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1882 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 37,420
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1882
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1882 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2463 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
1927 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
