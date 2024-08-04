Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1936 "Type 1929-1936". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1936 "Type 1929-1936" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1936 "Type 1929-1936" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,55 g
  • Pure gold (0,1895 oz) 5,895 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 7,688,641

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1936 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33632 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

France 100 Francs 1936 at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1136 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1411 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction CNG - January 10, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 10, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1936 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

