100 Francs 1936 "Type 1929-1936". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1936 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33632 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

