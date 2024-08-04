France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1936 "Type 1929-1936". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,55 g
- Pure gold (0,1895 oz) 5,895 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 7,688,641
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1936
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1936 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33632 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1136 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1411 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date January 10, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
