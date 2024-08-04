France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1935 "Type 1929-1936". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,55 g
- Pure gold (0,1895 oz) 5,895 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,102,100
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1935
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (486)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1935 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32253 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2786 $
Price in auction currency 440000 JPY
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 GENI
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
123 ... 24
