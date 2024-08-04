100 Francs 1935 "Type 1929-1936". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1935 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32253 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (30) UNC (286) AU (68) XF (79) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS66 (15) MS65 (66) MS64 (90) MS63 (64) MS62 (15) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (4) PF64 (13) PF63 (5) PF62 (1) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (17) ULTRA CAMEO (5) PL (4) Service NGC (145) PCGS (138) GENI (1)

Seller All companies

51 Gallery (1)

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (4)

Auction World (17)

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Beaussant Lefèvre (3)

Bolaffi (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (2)

Chaponnière (6)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (3)

Creusy Numismatique (6)

Emporium Hamburg (12)

Erwin Dietrich (2)

Frühwald (1)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (9)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Grün (10)

Heritage (125)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hess Divo (5)

Höhn (1)

iBelgica (1)

ICE (1)

iNumis (23)

Jean ELSEN (11)

JMPG (1)

Künker (37)

Lansky (1)

Leu (1)

Maître Wattebled (1)

MDC Monaco (17)

Monnaies d'Antan (6)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (2)

Nomisma (3)

NumisCorner (5)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Olivier Goujon (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (5)

Patrick Guillard Collection (3)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (14)

Schulman (3)

Sedwick (2)

SINCONA (12)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (3)

Stack's (49)

Stephen Album (7)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (15)

V. GADOURY (4)

Varesi (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (13)

Warin Global Investments (3)