Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1935 "Type 1929-1936". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1935 "Type 1929-1936" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1935 "Type 1929-1936" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,55 g
  • Pure gold (0,1895 oz) 5,895 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,102,100

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (486)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1935 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32253 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 51 Gallery (1)
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (4)
  • Auction World (17)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (3)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière (6)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Creusy Numismatique (6)
  • Emporium Hamburg (12)
  • Erwin Dietrich (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (125)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hess Divo (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • iNumis (23)
  • Jean ELSEN (11)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Künker (37)
  • Lansky (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (17)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (6)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • NumisCorner (5)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Olivier Goujon (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Palombo (5)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (14)
  • Schulman (3)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (12)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (49)
  • Stephen Album (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (15)
  • V. GADOURY (4)
  • Varesi (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (13)
  • Warin Global Investments (3)
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2786 $
Price in auction currency 440000 JPY
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
964 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction SINCONA - May 13, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - February 20, 2024
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date February 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
To auction
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PR65 CAM PCGS
To auction
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
To auction
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
France 100 Francs 1935 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1935 All France coins France gold coins France coins 100 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search