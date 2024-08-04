Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1934 "Type 1929-1936". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,55 g
  • Pure gold (0,1895 oz) 5,895 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1934 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 552387 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place December 3, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • iNumis (1)
France 100 Francs 1934 at auction iNumis - October 21, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date October 21, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1934 All France coins France gold coins France coins 100 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search