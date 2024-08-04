France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1934 "Type 1929-1936". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,55 g
- Pure gold (0,1895 oz) 5,895 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1934
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1934 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 552387 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place December 3, 2019.
Сondition
