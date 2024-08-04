France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1933 "Type 1929-1936". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,55 g
- Pure gold (0,1895 oz) 5,895 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 300
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1933
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1933 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Hess Divo (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (3)
- Palombo (1)
- Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (4)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
13394 $
Price in auction currency 11500 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
16306 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date June 20, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
