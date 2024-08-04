100 Francs 1933 "Type 1929-1936". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1933 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (2) PL (3) Service PCGS (10) NGC (1)