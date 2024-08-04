Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1933 "Type 1929-1936". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1933 "Type 1929-1936" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1933 "Type 1929-1936" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,55 g
  • Pure gold (0,1895 oz) 5,895 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 300

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1933 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (4)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
France 100 Francs 1933 at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1933 at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
13394 $
Price in auction currency 11500 EUR
France 100 Francs 1933 at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
16306 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
France 100 Francs 1933 at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1933 at auction V. GADOURY - November 15, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1933 at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1933 at auction Palombo - October 20, 2018
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1933 at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1933 at auction Warin Global Investments - June 20, 2017
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date June 20, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1933 at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1933 at auction Hess Divo - May 30, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1933 at auction iNumis - December 11, 2012
Seller iNumis
Date December 11, 2012
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1933 at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1933 at auction iNumis - May 26, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date May 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1933 at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1933 at auction UBS - January 24, 2000
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1933 All France coins France gold coins France coins 100 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search