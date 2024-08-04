100 Francs 1932 "Type 1929-1936". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1932 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 827 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

