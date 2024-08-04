Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1932 "Type 1929-1936". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1932 "Type 1929-1936" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1932 "Type 1929-1936" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,55 g
  • Pure gold (0,1895 oz) 5,895 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1932 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 827 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • MDC Monaco (2)
France 100 Francs 1932 at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
38591 $
Price in auction currency 36000 EUR
France 100 Francs 1932 at auction MDC Monaco - December 2, 2016
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

