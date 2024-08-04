France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1929 "Type 1929-1936". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,55 g
- Pure gold (0,1895 oz) 5,895 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 26
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1929
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1929 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1101 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 20,500. Bidding took place December 1, 2017.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
14154 $
Price in auction currency 12500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
13200 $
Price in auction currency 13200 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 3, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 12, 2008
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 12, 2006
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Francs 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
