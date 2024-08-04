Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1929 "Type 1929-1936". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1929 "Type 1929-1936" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1929 "Type 1929-1936" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,55 g
  • Pure gold (0,1895 oz) 5,895 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 26

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1929 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1101 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 20,500. Bidding took place December 1, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France 100 Francs 1929 at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
14154 $
Price in auction currency 12500 EUR
France 100 Francs 1929 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
13200 $
Price in auction currency 13200 USD
France 100 Francs 1929 at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1929 at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1929 at auction SINCONA - May 29, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date May 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1929 at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1929 at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1929 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 3, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 3, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1929 at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1929 at auction Goldberg - February 12, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date February 12, 2008
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1929 at auction Goldberg - September 12, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date September 12, 2006
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1929 at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1929 at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1929 at auction UBS - January 24, 2000
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

