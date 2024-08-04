100 Francs 1929 "Type 1929-1936". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1929 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1101 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 20,500. Bidding took place December 1, 2017.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (4) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS62 (2) AU55 (3) Service NGC (9) PCGS (1)