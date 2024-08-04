Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1914 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,281

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1914
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1914 All France coins France gold coins France coins 100 Francs
