100 Francs 1914 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,281
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1914
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
