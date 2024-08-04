100 Francs 1913 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1913 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31124 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 52,800. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (93) AU (17) XF (39) VF (7) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (1) MS64 (25) MS63 (34) MS62 (20) MS61 (6) AU58 (4) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (57) PCGS (40)

