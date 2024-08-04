Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1913 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1913 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1913 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 30,184

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1913
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1913 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31124 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 52,800. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.

France 100 Francs 1913 A at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1927 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
France 100 Francs 1913 A at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
1927 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
France 100 Francs 1913 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1913 A at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1913 A at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1913 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1913 A at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1913 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1913 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1913 A at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1913 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1913 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1913 A at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1913 A at auction Heritage - May 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1913 A at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1913 A at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1913 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1913 A at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1913 A at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1913 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1913 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

