100 Francs 1912 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1912 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 359 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

