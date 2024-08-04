Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1912 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1912 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1912 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 20,045

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1912
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1912 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 359 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction GINZA - February 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - December 19, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 15, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction Inasta - March 8, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1912 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
