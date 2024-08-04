France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1912 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 20,045
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1912
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1912 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 359 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
