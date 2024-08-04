France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1911 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 30,067
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1911
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (280)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1911 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1988 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1832 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1856 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Francs 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
