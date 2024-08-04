Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1911 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1911 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1911 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 30,067

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1911
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (280)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1911 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1988 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1832 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1856 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - October 23, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
France 100 Francs 1911 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search