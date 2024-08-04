France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1910 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 20,058
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1910
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1910 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31126 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 27,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2300 $
Price in auction currency 2300 USD
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2912 $
Price in auction currency 460000 JPY
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
