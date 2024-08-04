Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1910 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1910 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1910 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 20,058

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1910
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1910 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31126 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 27,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (10)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bolaffi (4)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (7)
  • DNW (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (31)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Hong Kong (1)
  • iNumis (8)
  • Jean ELSEN (9)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Nomisma (4)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Palombo (9)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (8)
  • Varesi (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Warin Global Investments (12)
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2300 $
Price in auction currency 2300 USD
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2912 $
Price in auction currency 460000 JPY
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
France 100 Francs 1910 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1910 All France coins France gold coins France coins 100 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search