France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1909 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1909 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1909 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1909
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1909 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23599 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction Heritage - July 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction Heritage - June 6, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction Heritage - May 30, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction Karamitsos - December 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction Bolaffi - December 2, 2022
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1909 A at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

