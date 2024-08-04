France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1909 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1909
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1909 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23599 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Francs 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
