France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1908 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 23,038
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1908
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (219)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1908 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
1927 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2141 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date May 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 11
