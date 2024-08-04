Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1908 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1908 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1908 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 23,038

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1908
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (219)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1908 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
1927 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2141 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction Heritage - February 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction Artemide Aste - May 7, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date May 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1908 A at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
