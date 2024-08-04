France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1906 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 30,247
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1906
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (242)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1906 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29461 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (9)
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Bolaffi (15)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Chaponnière (8)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- GINZA (4)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (56)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- iNumis (7)
- Jean ELSEN (4)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (8)
- London Coins (1)
- Maître Wattebled (1)
- MDC Monaco (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (6)
- Muizon – Rieunier (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nomisma (5)
- Numimarket (2)
- Palombo (5)
- Rauch (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (7)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (10)
- VINCHON (3)
- WAG (4)
- Warin Global Investments (20)
- WCN (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2475 $
Price in auction currency 391000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Francs 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search