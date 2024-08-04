100 Francs 1906 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1906 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29461 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition UNC (125) AU (23) XF (69) VF (14) F (2) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (18) MS63 (41) MS62 (42) MS61 (13) MS60 (2) AU58 (6) AU55 (4) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (62) PCGS (67) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (9)

Aureo & Calicó (6)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Bolaffi (15)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (2)

Chaponnière (8)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (3)

Frühwald (1)

GINZA (4)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (8)

Heritage (56)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (2)

iNumis (7)

Jean ELSEN (4)

Jesús Vico (3)

Katz (4)

Künker (8)

London Coins (1)

Maître Wattebled (1)

MDC Monaco (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (6)

Muizon – Rieunier (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma (5)

Numimarket (2)

Palombo (5)

Rauch (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (3)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (4)

Stack's (7)

Teutoburger (1)

Tosunidis Coin House (1)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (10)

VINCHON (3)

WAG (4)

Warin Global Investments (20)

WCN (1)