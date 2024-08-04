Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1906 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1906 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1906 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 30,247

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1906
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (242)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1906 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29461 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2475 $
Price in auction currency 391000 JPY
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Heritage - July 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Nomisma - July 4, 2024
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Nomisma - July 4, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction GINZA - April 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date April 9, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
France 100 Francs 1906 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

