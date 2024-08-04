Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1904 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1904 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1904 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Maison Palombo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1904
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1904 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 766 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (6)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bolaffi (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (5)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Downies (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (30)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • iNumis (8)
  • Jean ELSEN (8)
  • Künker (9)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (5)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (2)
  • MDC Monaco (6)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Montenegro (1)
  • Münzenonline (4)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Palombo (5)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (4)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Warin Global Investments (8)
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1832 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1856 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1904 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1904 All France coins France gold coins France coins 100 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search