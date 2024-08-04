France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1904 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Maison Palombo
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1904
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1904 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 766 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1832 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1856 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Francs 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
