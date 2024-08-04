100 Francs 1904 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1904 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 766 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.

