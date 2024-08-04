France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1903 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,096
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1903
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1903 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 881 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1927 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1940 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
