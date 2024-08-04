100 Francs 1903 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1903 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 881 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (38) AU (12) XF (30) VF (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (7) MS62 (10) MS61 (10) MS60 (3) AU58 (5) AU55 (1) DETAILS (3) GENUINE (0) Service NGC (19) PCGS (26)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)

Auction World (5)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bolaffi (4)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Goldberg (4)

Heritage (10)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (1)

Inasta (1)

iNumis (4)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (3)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

Libert (1)

MDC Monaco (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Numisor (1)

Palombo (1)

Pandolfini Casa d'Aste (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (5)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (3)

WAG (1)

Warin Global Investments (11)

WCN (1)