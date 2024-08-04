Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1903 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1903 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1903 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,096

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1903
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1903 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 881 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1927 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1940 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction CNG - May 31, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction Heritage - May 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 5, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1903 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 100 Francs 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

