France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1902 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1902
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1902 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Auction World (6)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
- Bolaffi (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Chaponnière (3)
- CNG (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (15)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- iNumis (7)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- Künker (2)
- Libert (1)
- Maître Wattebled (2)
- MDC Monaco (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Palombo (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (3)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
14500 $
Price in auction currency 14500 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
8250 $
Price in auction currency 8250 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Francs 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search