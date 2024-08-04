Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1902 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1902 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1902 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1902
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1902 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (6)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière (3)
  • CNG (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • iNumis (7)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Klondike Auction (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Libert (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (2)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Palombo (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • WCN (2)
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
14500 $
Price in auction currency 14500 USD
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
8250 $
Price in auction currency 8250 USD
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction Klondike Auction - June 25, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 15, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction VINCHON - June 29, 2022
Seller VINCHON
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
France 100 Francs 1902 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1902 All France coins France gold coins France coins 100 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search