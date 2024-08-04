Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1901 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1901 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1901 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,121

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1901
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1901 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32167 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

France 100 Francs 1901 A at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1779 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
France 100 Francs 1901 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
France 100 Francs 1901 A at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1901 A at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1901 A at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1901 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1901 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1901 A at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1901 A at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1901 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1901 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1901 A at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1901 A at auction LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT - July 2, 2022
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1901 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - July 1, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1901 A at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1901 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1901 A at auction Warin Global Investments - February 14, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1901 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1901 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1901 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 4, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1901 A at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

