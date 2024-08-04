France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1901 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,121
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1901
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1901 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32167 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1779 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Francs 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
