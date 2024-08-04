100 Francs 1901 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1901 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32167 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition UNC (35) AU (8) XF (25) VF (14) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (10) MS62 (13) MS61 (3) AU58 (2) AU50 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (18) PCGS (16)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (6)

Aureo & Calicó (3)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Beaussant Lefèvre (1)

Cayón (2)

Chaponnière (2)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (13)

Inasta (2)

iNumis (4)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (6)

LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)

London Coins (1)

Maître Wattebled (2)

MDC Monaco (4)

Münzenonline (1)

Nomisma (1)

Palombo (3)

Rauch (3)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (1)

Tosunidis Coin House (1)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (3)

Varesi (1)

VINCHON (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (1)

Warin Global Investments (5)

Westfälische (1)