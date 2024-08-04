100 Francs 1900 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1900 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 478 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 170,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (59) AU (21) XF (45) VF (19) F (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (15) MS62 (22) MS61 (5) MS60 (3) AU58 (9) PF64 (2) DETAILS (3) GENUINE (0) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (35) PCGS (28) ННР (1)

