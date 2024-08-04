France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1900 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 20,260
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1900
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1900 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 478 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 170,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
