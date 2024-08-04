Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1900 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1900 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1900 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 20,260

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1900
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1900 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 478 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 170,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction Warin Global Investments - November 3, 2022
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction Warin Global Investments - November 3, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction Karamitsos - October 23, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 30, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction Warin Global Investments - May 9, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
France 100 Francs 1900 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

