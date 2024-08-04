Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1899 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1899 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1899 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Veilinghuis de Ruiter

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1899
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1899 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52032 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2783 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - May 26, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT - July 2, 2022
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 18, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 18, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
France 100 Francs 1899 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

