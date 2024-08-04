100 Francs 1899 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1899 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52032 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (36) AU (11) XF (25) VF (15) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (9) MS62 (7) MS61 (12) MS60 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) PF63 (1) Service NGC (32) PCGS (8)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Auction World (7)

Aureo & Calicó (4)

Bolaffi (2)

Cayón (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (4)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Heritage (21)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (2)

iNumis (4)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Jesús Vico (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (3)

LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)

Libert (1)

Maître Wattebled (4)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)

MDC Monaco (3)

Nihon (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Rauch (2)

Schulman (1)

Stack's (2)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (1)

Warin Global Investments (3)