France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1899 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1899
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1899 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52032 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2783 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
