France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1896 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1896 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1896 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 400

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1896
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1896 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31125 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 37,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
18312 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
33600 $
Price in auction currency 33600 USD
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction cgb.fr - July 25, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction Chaponnière - May 21, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction Chaponnière - May 16, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction Warin Global Investments - May 9, 2021
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1896 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

