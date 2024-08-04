France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1896 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 400
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1896
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1896 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31125 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 37,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
18312 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
33600 $
Price in auction currency 33600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
