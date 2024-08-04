Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1894 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1894 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1894 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 143

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1894
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1894 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 398 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 170,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

France 100 Francs 1894 A at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
70000 $
Price in auction currency 70000 USD
France 100 Francs 1894 A at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
40000 $
Price in auction currency 40000 USD
France 100 Francs 1894 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1894 A at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1894 A at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1894 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1894 A at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1894 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1894 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1894 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1894 A at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1894 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1894 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1894 A at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1894 A at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1894 A at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1894 A at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1894 A at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1894 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 2, 2016
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1894 A at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1894 A at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price

Search