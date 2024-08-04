France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1894 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 143
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1894
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1894 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 398 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 170,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
70000 $
Price in auction currency 70000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
40000 $
Price in auction currency 40000 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Francs 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
