100 Francs 1887 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1887 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23229 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 52,875. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (7) XF (14) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (5) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) AU58 (5) Service PCGS (9) NGC (12)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (9)

iNumis (1)

Künker (1)

Leu (1)

Maître Wattebled (1)

MDC Monaco (5)

Monnaies d'Antan (3)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Palombo (4)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

UBS (3)

V. GADOURY (2)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)