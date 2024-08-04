France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1887 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 234
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1887
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1887 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23229 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 52,875. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
31200 $
Price in auction currency 31200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
39600 $
Price in auction currency 39600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
