France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1887 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1887 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1887 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 234
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1887
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1887 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23229 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 52,875. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (5)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Palombo (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
31200 $
Price in auction currency 31200 USD
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
39600 $
Price in auction currency 39600 USD
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction V. GADOURY - November 15, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 2, 2016
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 19, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 19, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction Palombo - December 13, 2014
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1887 A at auction Palombo - December 13, 2014
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 100 Francs 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search