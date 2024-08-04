France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1886 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Maison Palombo
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 38,892
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1886
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (510)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1886 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 422 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 51 Gallery (1)
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Alexander (1)
- Artemide Aste (3)
- Auction World (17)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (3)
- Bertolami (1)
- Bolaffi (5)
- Cayón (2)
- Chaponnière (10)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- GINZA (3)
- Goldberg (10)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (6)
- HARMERS (1)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (164)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (7)
- Hess Divo (3)
- iBelgica (1)
- iNumis (20)
- Jean ELSEN (9)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Katz (5)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (21)
- LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (2)
- Leu (2)
- Libert (2)
- Lugdunum (1)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Maître Wattebled (3)
- MDC Monaco (8)
- Monnaies d'Antan (4)
- Münzenonline (3)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numisor (15)
- Numphil (1)
- Palombo (16)
- Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Schulman (3)
- SINCONA (5)
- Soler y Llach (11)
- Sonntag (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (8)
- Stack's (19)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (4)
- V. GADOURY (15)
- Varesi (1)
- VINCHON (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (6)
- Warin Global Investments (26)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4600 USD
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2257 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 25
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Francs 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search