France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1886 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1886 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1886 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Maison Palombo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 38,892

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1886
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (510)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1886 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 422 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4600 USD
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2257 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction VINCHON - May 23, 2024
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
France 100 Francs 1886 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

For the sale of 100 Francs 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

