100 Francs 1886 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1886 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 422 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (298) AU (49) XF (114) VF (26) F (6) VG (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (13) MS64 (55) MS63 (114) MS62 (62) MS61 (22) MS60 (3) AU58 (9) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (5) + (1) Service NGC (157) PCGS (134)

