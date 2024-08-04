Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1881 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1881 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1881 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 21,670

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1881
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (183)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1881 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 14,100. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)
  • Auction World (6)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (2)
  • Bolaffi (7)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (5)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (27)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (7)
  • iNumis (10)
  • Jean ELSEN (5)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Libert (2)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (6)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Palombo (5)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (11)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
  • Varesi (1)
  • VINCHON (4)
  • VL Nummus (4)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (4)
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
2141 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1832 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 15, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
France 100 Francs 1881 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1881 All France coins France gold coins France coins 100 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search