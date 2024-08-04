100 Francs 1881 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 21,670
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1881
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (183)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1881 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 14,100. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
2141 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1832 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
