100 Francs 1881 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1881 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 14,100. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

Сondition UNC (63) AU (18) XF (75) VF (14) F (3) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS64 (16) MS63 (11) MS62 (17) MS61 (6) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) DETAILS (2) GENUINE (0) Service PCGS (31) NGC (36) NNC (1) ANACS (1)

