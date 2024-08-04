France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1879 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 38,601
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1879
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (242)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1879 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2232 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 21,063. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1832 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
