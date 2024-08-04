Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1879 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1879 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1879 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 38,601

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1879
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (242)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1879 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2232 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 21,063. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

France 100 Francs 1879 A at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
France 100 Francs 1879 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1832 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1879 A at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1879 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1879 A at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1879 A at auction Lugdunum - December 14, 2023
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1879 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1879 A at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1879 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1879 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1879 A at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1879 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1879 A at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1879 A at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1879 A at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1879 A at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1879 A at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1879 A at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1879 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1879 A at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

