100 Francs 1879 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1879 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2232 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 21,063. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (83) AU (37) XF (85) VF (24) F (2) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (15) MS63 (30) MS62 (19) MS61 (10) AU58 (12) AU55 (3) AU50 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (49) PCGS (47)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)

Ars Time (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (10)

Aureo (1)

Aureo & Calicó (9)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Bertolami (1)

Bolaffi (8)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (2)

Chaponnière (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)

CNG (1)

Creusy Numismatique (2)

Florange (1)

Frühwald (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (4)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (2)

Heritage (43)

Hess Divo (6)

Höhn (2)

Inasta (1)

iNumis (7)

Jean ELSEN (7)

Jesús Vico (2)

Katz (3)

Künker (21)

La Galerie Numismatique (7)

Libert (1)

Lugdunum (1)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Maître Wattebled (3)

MDC Monaco (5)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzenonline (3)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (2)

Pandolfini Casa d'Aste (1)

Rauch (2)

SINCONA (4)

Sonntag (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (4)

Stack's (11)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (3)

V. GADOURY (7)

Via (2)

VINCHON (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (5)

Warin Global Investments (16)