France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1914 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,047,863
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1914
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1914 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63182 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 499. Bidding took place October 16, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller iBelgica
Date October 8, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Lansky
Date October 7, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
