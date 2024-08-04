10 Francs 1914 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1914 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63182 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 499. Bidding took place October 16, 2014.

Сondition UNC (51) AU (9) XF (12) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (19) MS64 (19) MS63 (6) MS62 (2) Service PCGS (17) NGC (30)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (3)

Coin Cabinet (3)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

GINZA (1)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (28)

Höhn (1)

iBelgica (1)

ICE (1)

iNumis (5)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Künker (2)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Lansky (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

NumisCorner (1)

Palombo (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

V. GADOURY (3)

WAG (9)