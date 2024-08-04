Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1914 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1914 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 10 Francs 1914 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,047,863

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1914
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1914 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63182 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 499. Bidding took place October 16, 2014.

France 10 Francs 1914 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction Coin Cabinet - July 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction Coin Cabinet - July 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction HARMERS - September 26, 2022
Seller HARMERS
Date September 26, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction Jean ELSEN - September 9, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction GINZA - October 10, 2019
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction iBelgica - October 8, 2019
Seller iBelgica
Date October 8, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction Lansky - October 7, 2019
Seller Lansky
Date October 7, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2019
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction Heritage - May 23, 2019
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction Heritage - May 23, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction Heritage - May 23, 2019
France 10 Francs 1914 at auction Heritage - May 23, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 10 Francs 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

