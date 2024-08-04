Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1911 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1911 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 10 Francs 1911 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Ars Time Company Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,880,865

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1911
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1911 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 700. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

France 10 Francs 1911 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
France 10 Francs 1911 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
France 10 Francs 1911 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1911 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1911 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1911 at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1911 at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1911 at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1911 at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1911 at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1911 at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1911 at auction Nomisma - June 4, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1911 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1911 at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1911 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1911 at auction Künker - May 15, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1911 at auction Heritage - March 15, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date March 15, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1911 at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1911 at auction Hess Divo - November 23, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1911 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 18, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 18, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1911 at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

