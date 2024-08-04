France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1911 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,880,865
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1911
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1911 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 700. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 15, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
