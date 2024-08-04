10 Francs 1911 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1911 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 700. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

