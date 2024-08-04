France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1909 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 598,795
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1909
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1909 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64433 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place October 26, 2022.
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 1050 DKK
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Pruvost
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date December 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
