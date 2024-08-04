10 Francs 1909 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1909 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64433 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place October 26, 2022.

