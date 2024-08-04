Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1909 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1909 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 10 Francs 1909 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 598,795

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1909
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1909 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64433 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place October 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • iNumis (5)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Pruvost (1)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
France 10 Francs 1909 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
France 10 Francs 1909 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 26, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 1050 DKK
France 10 Francs 1909 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1909 at auction Coin Cabinet - July 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1909 at auction Coin Cabinet - July 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1909 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1909 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1909 at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1909 at auction Pruvost - September 25, 2022
Seller Pruvost
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1909 at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1909 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2022
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1909 at auction Tosunidis Coin House - December 14, 2021
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date December 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1909 at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1909 at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1909 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - August 1, 2020
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1909 at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1909 at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1909 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1909 at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1909 at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1909 at auction Nomisma - December 12, 2017
Seller Nomisma
Date December 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

