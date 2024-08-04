Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1900 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1900 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 10 Francs 1900 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,570,433

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1900
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1900 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

France 10 Francs 1900 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 196 EUR
France 10 Francs 1900 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
France 10 Francs 1900 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1900 at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1900 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1900 at auction Naumann - May 5, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1900 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1900 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1900 at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - October 23, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1900 at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1900 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1900 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1900 at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1900 at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - December 20, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1900 at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1900 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1900 at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1900 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 10, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1900 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1900 at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1900 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 14, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

