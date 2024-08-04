France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1900 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,570,433
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1900
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1900 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (3)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Holmasto (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- iNumis (2)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Lugdunum (2)
- MDC Monaco (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (4)
- Naumann (1)
- NumisCorner (2)
- Palombo (2)
- Patrick Guillard Collection (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search