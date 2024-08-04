10 Francs 1900 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1900 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (6) AU (8) XF (10) VF (23) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (3) PF63 (2) PF62 (3) Service PCGS (7) NGC (11)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (3)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Heritage (6)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (2)

Holmasto (1)

ibercoin (2)

iNumis (2)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (4)

Lugdunum (2)

MDC Monaco (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (4)

Naumann (1)

NumisCorner (2)

Palombo (2)

Patrick Guillard Collection (2)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (4)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)

V. GADOURY (1)