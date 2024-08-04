France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1899 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 698,503
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1899
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1899 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2551 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 171 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
754 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date December 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
