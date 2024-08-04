Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1899 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1899 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 10 Francs 1899 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 698,503

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1899
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1899 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2551 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

France 10 Francs 1899 at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 171 EUR
France 10 Francs 1899 at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
754 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
France 10 Francs 1899 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1899 at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1899 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1899 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1899 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 26, 2022
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1899 at auction Artemide Aste - March 6, 2022
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1899 at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1899 at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1899 at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1899 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1899 at auction Olivier Goujon - November 18, 2019
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1899 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1899 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2018
France 10 Francs 1899 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1899 at auction Nomisma - December 12, 2017
Seller Nomisma
Date December 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1899 at auction Aurea - December 8, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1899 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 18, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1899 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1899 at auction Hess Divo - May 31, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 31, 2017
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

