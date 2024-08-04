Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1899 A "Type 1878-1899". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1899 A "Type 1878-1899" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 10 Francs 1899 A "Type 1878-1899" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,600,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1899
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (225)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1899 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30412 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Alexander (2)
  • Ars Time (2)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (5)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • cgb.fr (6)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (25)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • iNumis (20)
  • Jean ELSEN (7)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (18)
  • Lugdunum (2)
  • MDC Monaco (6)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (8)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
  • Pruvost (3)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Status International (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (3)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (9)
  • Warin Global Investments (9)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
Date July 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1660 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction KM NUMIS - November 21, 2023
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction KM NUMIS - November 21, 2023
Seller KM NUMIS
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - October 23, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction Jean ELSEN - September 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 10 Francs 1899 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1899 All France coins France gold coins France coins 10 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search