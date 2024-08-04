France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1899 A "Type 1878-1899". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,600,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1899
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (225)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1899 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30412 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Alexander (2)
- Ars Time (2)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (5)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aurea (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea (1)
- Cayón (2)
- cgb.fr (6)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- DNW (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (1)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (25)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- iNumis (20)
- Jean ELSEN (7)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (3)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (18)
- Lugdunum (2)
- MDC Monaco (6)
- Monnaies d'Antan (8)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzenonline (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
- Pruvost (3)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (7)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Status International (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (3)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (9)
- Warin Global Investments (9)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller KM NUMIS
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search