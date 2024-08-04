10 Francs 1896 A "Type 1878-1899". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1896 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

