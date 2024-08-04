Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1896 A "Type 1878-1899". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1896 A "Type 1878-1899" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 10 Francs 1896 A "Type 1878-1899" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 585,010

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1896
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1896 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

France 10 Francs 1896 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
France 10 Francs 1896 A at auction Heritage - May 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
France 10 Francs 1896 A at auction Heritage - May 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1896 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1896 A at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1896 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1896 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1896 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1896 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1896 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1896 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1896 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1896 A at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1896 A at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1896 A at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1896 A at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1896 A at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1896 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 6, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1896 A at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1896 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1896 A at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

