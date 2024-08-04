France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1896 A "Type 1878-1899". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 585,010
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1896
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1896 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
