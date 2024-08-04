10 Francs 1889 A "Type 1878-1899". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1889 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

