France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1889 A "Type 1878-1899". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1889 A "Type 1878-1899" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 10 Francs 1889 A "Type 1878-1899" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1889
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1889 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (4)
  • Palombo (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
10536 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
21440 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - March 9, 2018
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date March 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction CNG - May 14, 2014
Seller CNG
Date May 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction CNG - January 8, 2014
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction SINCONA - May 29, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date May 29, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
France 10 Francs 1889 A at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
