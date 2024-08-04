France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1889 A "Type 1878-1899". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1889
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1889 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (2)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (4)
- Palombo (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
10536 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
21440 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date March 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
