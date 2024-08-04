France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1878 A "Type 1878-1899". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 30
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1878
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1878 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
20556 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
32158 $
Price in auction currency 32000 CHF
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition PF65 Geni
Selling price
******
