Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1878 A "Type 1878-1899". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1878 A "Type 1878-1899" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 10 Francs 1878 A "Type 1878-1899" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 30

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1878
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1878 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France 10 Francs 1878 A at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
20556 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
France 10 Francs 1878 A at auction Palombo - October 20, 2018
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
32158 $
Price in auction currency 32000 CHF
France 10 Francs 1878 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition PF65 Geni
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1878 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1878 All France coins France gold coins France coins 10 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search