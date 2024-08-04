Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1851 A "Type 1849-1851" (France, Second Republic)

Obverse 20 Francs 1851 A "Type 1849-1851" - Gold Coin Value - France, Second Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1851 A "Type 1849-1851" - Gold Coin Value - France, Second Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 12,704,251

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Second Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1851
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (669)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1851 with mark A. This gold coin from the times of Second Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2020.

Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 68000 JPY
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction CNG - June 5, 2024
Seller CNG
Date June 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS60 NGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction Cambi Aste - May 15, 2024
Seller Cambi Aste
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
France 20 Francs 1851 A at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

