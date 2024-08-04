20 Francs 1851 A "Type 1849-1851" (France, Second Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1851 with mark A. This gold coin from the times of Second Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (207) AU (91) XF (178) VF (176) F (1) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS67 (5) MS66 (22) MS65 (88) MS64 (34) MS63 (21) MS62 (12) MS61 (10) MS60 (1) AU58 (22) AU55 (12) AU53 (7) AU50 (3) XF45 (7) XF40 (1) PF68 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (4) DETAILS (12) CAMEO (4) Service PCGS (72) NGC (182) NGS (1) ICG (1) ANACS (4)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)

Alexander (3)

Artemide Aste (6)

Auction World (15)

Auctiones (4)

Aureo & Calicó (26)

AURORA (7)

Aurora Numismatica (3)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bertolami (3)

Bru Sale & Wellico (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (4)

Busso Peus (1)

Cambi Aste (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (10)

Chaponnière (6)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (5)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (3)

COINSNET (5)

Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)

Downies (2)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (4)

GINZA (5)

Goldberg (15)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (4)

Heritage (140)

Heritage Eur (8)

HERVERA (10)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (3)

ibercoin (13)

ICE (1)

Inasta (3)

iNumis (17)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Jean ELSEN (11)

Jencek (1)

Jesús Vico (2)

Karamitsos (4)

Katz (26)

Klondike Auction (1)

Kroha (3)

Künker (13)

Leu (3)

London Coins (1)

Lugdunum (4)

Luna Coins., Ltd. (1)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Marciniak (3)

MDC Monaco (12)

Monedalia.es (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (6)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Münzenonline (3)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Naumann (2)

New York Sale (2)

Nihon (4)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)

Nomisma (4)

Nomisma Aste (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (4)

Numisbalt (3)

NumisCorner (1)

Numisma - Portugal (4)

Numismatica Ars Classica (3)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (4)

Numphil (1)

Olivier Goujon (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (2)

Palombo (8)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (9)

Rhenumis (3)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (9)

Soler y Llach (14)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (4)

Stack's (41)

Stephen Album (4)

Tauler & Fau (9)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Teutoburger (11)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

Tosunidis Coin House (3)

UBS (3)

V. GADOURY (4)

Varesi (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (5)

WAG (4)

Warin Global Investments (12)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (2)