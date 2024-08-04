France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1851 A "Type 1849-1851" (France, Second Republic)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 12,704,251
Description
- Country France
- Period Second Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1851
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (669)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1851 with mark A. This gold coin from the times of Second Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)
- Alexander (3)
- Artemide Aste (6)
- Auction World (15)
- Auctiones (4)
- Aureo & Calicó (26)
- AURORA (7)
- Aurora Numismatica (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bertolami (3)
- Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (4)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cambi Aste (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (10)
- Chaponnière (6)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (5)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (3)
- COINSNET (5)
- Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Downies (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (4)
- GINZA (5)
- Goldberg (15)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (140)
- Heritage Eur (8)
- HERVERA (10)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (3)
- ibercoin (13)
- ICE (1)
- Inasta (3)
- iNumis (17)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Jean ELSEN (11)
- Jencek (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Karamitsos (4)
- Katz (26)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (13)
- Leu (3)
- London Coins (1)
- Lugdunum (4)
- Luna Coins., Ltd. (1)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- MDC Monaco (12)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (6)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Münzenonline (3)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- Nihon (4)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
- Nomisma (4)
- Nomisma Aste (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (4)
- Numisbalt (3)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (4)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (3)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (4)
- Numphil (1)
- Olivier Goujon (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Palombo (8)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (9)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (9)
- Soler y Llach (14)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (41)
- Stephen Album (4)
- Tauler & Fau (9)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (11)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- Tosunidis Coin House (3)
- UBS (3)
- V. GADOURY (4)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (5)
- WAG (4)
- Warin Global Investments (12)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 68000 JPY
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date June 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS60 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cambi Aste
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 32
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search