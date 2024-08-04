20 Francs 1850 A "Type 1849-1851" (France, Second Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1850 with mark A. This gold coin from the times of Second Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 829 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (54) AU (40) XF (99) VF (76) F (2) VG (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (9) MS63 (11) MS62 (11) MS61 (3) MS60 (2) AU58 (14) AU55 (7) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) PF66 (2) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (49) NGS (2) PCGS (20) ANACS (1)

