France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1850 A "Type 1849-1851" (France, Second Republic)

Obverse 20 Francs 1850 A "Type 1849-1851" - Gold Coin Value - France, Second Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1850 A "Type 1849-1851" - Gold Coin Value - France, Second Republic

Photo by: Artemide Aste s.r.l.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,963,594

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Second Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1850
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (282)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1850 with mark A. This gold coin from the times of Second Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 829 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 69000 JPY
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS60 NGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS60 NGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction Artemide Aste - April 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction CNG - February 21, 2024
Seller CNG
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction Marudhar - January 7, 2024
Seller Marudhar
Date January 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1850 A at auction Artemide Aste - December 3, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

