20 Francs 1850 A "Type 1849-1851" (France, Second Republic)
Photo by: Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,963,594
Description
- Country France
- Period Second Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1850
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (282)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1850 with mark A. This gold coin from the times of Second Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 829 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 69000 JPY
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS60 NGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS60 NGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marudhar
Date January 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
