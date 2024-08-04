Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1849 A "Type 1849-1851" (France, Second Republic)

Obverse 20 Francs 1849 A "Type 1849-1851" - Gold Coin Value - France, Second Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1849 A "Type 1849-1851" - Gold Coin Value - France, Second Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 52,508

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Second Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1849
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1849 with mark A. This gold coin from the times of Second Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 41,906. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
379 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Heritage - February 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Aste - January 8, 2024
Seller Aste
Date January 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Varesi - May 9, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date May 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Via - March 24, 2023
Seller Via
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Heritage - November 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Numismatica Ranieri - October 29, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction HAYNAULT - April 26, 2022
Seller HAYNAULT
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - April 7, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
