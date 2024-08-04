France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1849 A "Type 1849-1851" (France, Second Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 52,508
Description
- Country France
- Period Second Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1849
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1849 with mark A. This gold coin from the times of Second Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 41,906. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Ars Time (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Aste (1)
- Auction World (4)
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
- Bertolami (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (15)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Inasta (1)
- iNumis (13)
- Jean ELSEN (4)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (5)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Montenegro (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (7)
- UBS (2)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
379 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search