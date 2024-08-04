France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1849 A "Type 1848-1849" (France, Second Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,302,970
Description
- Country France
- Period Second Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1849
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1849 with mark A. This gold coin from the times of Second Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1094 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 41,906. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1130 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date May 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
