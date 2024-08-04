Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1849 A "Type 1848-1849" (France, Second Republic)

Obverse 20 Francs 1849 A "Type 1848-1849" - Gold Coin Value - France, Second Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1849 A "Type 1848-1849" - Gold Coin Value - France, Second Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,302,970

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Second Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1849
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1849 with mark A. This gold coin from the times of Second Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1094 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 41,906. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1130 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Heritage - January 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Coin Cabinet - July 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Heritage - May 5, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Inasta - June 23, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - May 16, 2021
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date May 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1849 A at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

