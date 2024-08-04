France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1848 A "Type 1848-1849" (France, Second Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,543,091
Description
- Country France
- Period Second Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1848
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1848 with mark A. This gold coin from the times of Second Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
