Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1848 A "Type 1848-1849" (France, Second Republic)

Obverse 20 Francs 1848 A "Type 1848-1849" - Gold Coin Value - France, Second Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1848 A "Type 1848-1849" - Gold Coin Value - France, Second Republic

Photo by: Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,543,091

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Second Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1848
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1848 with mark A. This gold coin from the times of Second Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • cgb.fr (5)
  • CNG (3)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Downies (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (20)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • iNumis (8)
  • Jean ELSEN (4)
  • Katz (5)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Lugdunum (2)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • MDC Monaco (4)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Montenegro (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (2)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Status International (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Varesi (3)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • Wannenes Art Auction (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (5)
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
869 $
Price in auction currency 801 EUR
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction CNG - November 15, 2023
Seller CNG
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Heritage - September 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1848 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Second Republic Coins of France in 1848 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search