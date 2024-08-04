France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1851 A "Type 1850-1851" (France, Second Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,115,226
Description
- Country France
- Period Second Republic
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1851
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1851 with mark A. This gold coin from the times of Second Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
