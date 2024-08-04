Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1851 A "Type 1850-1851" (France, Second Republic)

Obverse 10 Francs 1851 A "Type 1850-1851" - Gold Coin Value - France, Second Republic Reverse 10 Francs 1851 A "Type 1850-1851" - Gold Coin Value - France, Second Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,115,226

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Second Republic
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1851
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1851 with mark A. This gold coin from the times of Second Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.

France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 160 CHF
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 25, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - December 20, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
To auction
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
France 10 Francs 1851 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

